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20.03.2026 12:07:00

$100 Oil Is Here and It's About to Hit Your Wallet in 5 Ways You Aren't Expecting

Oil prices are rising (in case you haven't noticed). Brent crude prices that closed below $73 on Feb. 27 briefly touched $118 a barrel on Thursday, and is now at $108 early Friday. WTI crude -- oil extracted far from the Persian Gulf, but that's still tied to global market prices -- came close to hitting $100 a barrel, settling around $94 Friday morning. The implications for gasoline prices are obvious. Before the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, gasoline prices in the U.S. averaged $2.95 per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.com. By Tuesday, that had risen to $3.84 per gallon, a 30% increase. Assuming you own a car, you've probably noticed this increase already. But here are five more ways you can expect the rising cost of oil to affect your daily life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 107,84 0,25 0,23
Ölpreis (WTI) 94,99 -1,15 -1,20

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