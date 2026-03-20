|
20.03.2026 12:07:00
$100 Oil Is Here and It's About to Hit Your Wallet in 5 Ways You Aren't Expecting
Oil prices are rising (in case you haven't noticed). Brent crude prices that closed below $73 on Feb. 27 briefly touched $118 a barrel on Thursday, and is now at $108 early Friday. WTI crude -- oil extracted far from the Persian Gulf, but that's still tied to global market prices -- came close to hitting $100 a barrel, settling around $94 Friday morning. The implications for gasoline prices are obvious. Before the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, gasoline prices in the U.S. averaged $2.95 per gallon, according to data from GasBuddy.com. By Tuesday, that had risen to $3.84 per gallon, a 30% increase. Assuming you own a car, you've probably noticed this increase already. But here are five more ways you can expect the rising cost of oil to affect your daily life.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|107,84
|0,25
|0,23
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|94,99
|-1,15
|-1,20
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX etwas fester -- Wall Street schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus - Nikkei im Feiertag
Der heimische Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag mit leichten Gewinnen, während auch der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegt. Die US-Börsen werden mit Abschlägen erwartet. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.