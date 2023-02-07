07.02.2023 09:00:00

: Not Beyond Petroleum after all — BP says it’s increasing investment in oil and gas as much as it’s boosting renewable spending

BP on Tuesday said it was boosting spending on oil and gas as much as it will on what it calls "transition growth engines," a sign of both the pushback energy giants have received for their moves into the renewable energy space as well as the need for energy security and affordability.
