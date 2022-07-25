1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. However, as the world continues to industrialize, the demand for these commodities should continue to increase. Therefore, the recent pullback in commodity prices could present a buying opportunity for long-term investors.The energy sector is down over 20% from its 52-week high, while gold is down 16% from its 52-week high, and the S&P 500 GSCI Copper Index, which tracks the copper industry, is down 30% from its 52-week high. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Here's what makes each stock a great buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading