Ölpreis (WTI)

59,44
USD
0,25
0,42 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
17.01.2026 17:05:00

1 Magnificent Oil Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever for Its Dividend

It's been a tough three years for energy stocks. After surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of crude oil and natural gas have both fallen since the middle of 2022, dragging many of the sector's stocks lower.There's no end in sight either. Indeed, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts crude oil prices will sink to an average of about $55 per barrel this year and next, down from 2025's average of $69, further threatening the business's profit margins.If you're an income-minded investor who can look a little further down the road, though, oil giant BP (NYSE: BP) may be a great "forever" name to step into while its 15% pullback from its early 2023 peak has pumped its forward-looking dividend yield up to a healthy 5.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 64,14 0,27 0,42
Ölpreis (WTI) 59,44 0,25 0,42

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:50 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
05:52 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen