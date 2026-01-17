|
1 Magnificent Oil Stock Down 15% to Buy and Hold Forever for Its Dividend
It's been a tough three years for energy stocks. After surging during the COVID-19 pandemic, prices of crude oil and natural gas have both fallen since the middle of 2022, dragging many of the sector's stocks lower.There's no end in sight either. Indeed, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts crude oil prices will sink to an average of about $55 per barrel this year and next, down from 2025's average of $69, further threatening the business's profit margins.If you're an income-minded investor who can look a little further down the road, though, oil giant BP (NYSE: BP) may be a great "forever" name to step into while its 15% pullback from its early 2023 peak has pumped its forward-looking dividend yield up to a healthy 5.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|64,14
|0,27
|0,42
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|59,44
|0,25
|0,42
