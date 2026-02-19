Ölpreis (WTI)

66,09
USD
-0,34
-0,51 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
19.02.2026 14:45:00

1 Top Oil Stock to Buy and Hold Through the End of the Decade

Oil continues to play a fundamental role in the global energy picture, and that's unlikely to change anytime soon. For instance, British oil major BP estimates that global oil demand will now grow through 2030 due to relaxed efforts to curb carbon emissions.The Trump administration has famously supported domestic energy, and this should continue in the face of soaring energy requirements for data centers, which could significantly increase natural gas demands over the coming years. Combine the two trends, and it looks like investing in American energy is a smart move.ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is one of the world's largest exploration and production companies. Here is why owning this top oil stock through the rest of this decade could do wonders for your stock portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 71,30 -0,64 -0,89
Ölpreis (WTI) 66,09 -0,34 -0,51

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:03 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt am Freitag um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich unterdessen höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen