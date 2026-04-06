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06.04.2026 23:05:00
2 Energy Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys While Oil Prices Stay Elevated
Oil prices have surged over the past month as the Middle East conflict intensified. Those higher prices are weighing down many sectors with higher production and logistics expenses, but they're generating strong tailwinds for big oil and energy companies.Investing in those stocks can be tricky, since they tend to swing with oil and gas prices, but sticking with them for years instead of quarters smooths out that near-term volatility. If you can maintain that disciplined approach, then you can consider buying ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) as no-brainer ways to profit from soaring oil prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,41
|1,71
|1,56
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|114,08
|1,67
|1,49