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18.03.2026 18:05:00

2 Energy Stocks That Could Be Bigger Winners Than Crude Oil

With the Strait of Hormuz currently closed and the threat of ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and the price of oil almost $100 a barrel at the time of writing, investors have inevitably started looking at which energy-related stocks might help protect a portfolio from headline risk. I have two ideas.It's important to pause for a few seconds and consider the bigger picture. For example, the obvious way to invest in such an environment is to buy U.S. oil producers that will benefit from higher prices without facing supply issues. Moving beyond that, there's also the potential for structural damage to energy infrastructure in the Gulf and the instability's impact on the willingness or cost of investing in energy assets in the region.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 114,25 4,60 4,20
Ölpreis (WTI) 97,53 1,21 1,26

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