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28.03.2026 13:47:00
2 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Oil Hits $150 a Barrel
Oil has rapidly turned into a front-page concern for the global economy. The price of oil trended downward for years after the Russia/Ukraine spike, but has since rocketed to around $100 a barrel or higher due to the current conflict in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.While it is unclear what the next months will hold regarding the flow of oil coming from the Middle East, it is clear that if the strait is closed for longer, the price of oil could spike to new heights due to the restriction of a large amount of supply (or destruction of infrastructure from bombings).This could have a detrimental impact on the global economy, hurting the stock market. However, a few energy stocks will benefit. If oil hits $150 a barrel, here are two energy stocks you are going to want to buy to hedge your portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (WTI)
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|5,16
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