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17.03.2026 02:15:00
2 Energy Stocks to Consider Instead of Crude Oil
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has oil prices back in the headlines. Energy markets are in a state of flux, commodity prices are on the rise, and you are likely already seeing the impact at the gas pump. Even after the conflict ends, it will take some time for oil markets to stabilize again. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) are a way to sidestep oil prices while still investing in the energy sector. Here's what you need to know.Enterprise and Enbridge operate in the midstream segment of the energy sector. They own the energy infrastructure, such as pipelines, that helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. This is a toll-taker business, with the companies charging fees for the use of their assets. The volume of energy flowing through their systems is more important than the price of the commodities they are moving.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|94,99
|1,49
|1,59
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