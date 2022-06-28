Goldpreis
28.06.2022 15:10:32
2 Gold Standard Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Inflation rose 8.6% in May, marking its fastest growth rate since December 1981. Unfortunately, rising prices are nothing new. Inflation has now exceeded the Federal Reserve's 2% target for 15 consecutive months. As a result, the S&P 500 is down 18.7% from its high, and many economists see a recession on the horizon.On the bright side, the market has seen worse downturns in the past, and it has always recovered. From that perspective, now is actually a good time to be a buyer of stocks rather than a seller, and businesses that have become an industry gold standard are often a smart place to put your money. Their stocks may continue to fall as the sell-off drags on, but they should rebound quickly on the tail end of the downturn.Here are two gold-standard growth stocks to buy and hold forever.Continue reading
