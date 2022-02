2 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now To Play the Oil Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In April 2020, oil prices fell below $0 as demand collapsed and producers ran out of storage. Now, oil is right on the cusp of $100 per barrel, a level not seen since 2014. This wild whipsaw has shocked oil and gas producers, many of which are still bruised and battered from a brutal 2020 -- a year when West Texas Intermediate crude averaged $39.17 per barrel. In response to higher oil and gas prices, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) are enjoying a flood of rising free cash flow. Here's why these two oil stocks are great ways to play the energy boom.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading