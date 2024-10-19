Brent
|
19.10.2024 09:12:00
2 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
Oil markets have been very volatile in recent years. In 2020, the price per barrel fell below $25, only to zoom past the $100 market two years later. Today, oil prices are hovering around $70 per barrel. If you're looking for oil stocks that can thrive in varying conditions, the two companies below are for you.Capital allocation in the oil space can be difficult because a company's survival is often prioritized over shareholder profits. For instance, a company might get lucky on a particular reservoir and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in free cash flow over the well's lifespan. While the best thing to do might be to send this free cash flow back to investors, management often gets involved in empire-building. That is, they acquire all sorts of additional assets that may not have the same return profile as the original well -- potentially squandering the original golden goose.All this is to say that capital allocation is key when it comes to identifying profitable oil stocks. How can we tell how good a company has done at investing shareholder wealth? Return on equity (ROE) gives us an idea of how much a company earns for shareholders, while return on invested capital (ROIC) captures value creation for debt and equity holders. On this front, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) -- one of the world's most recognizable oil brands -- comes out looking pretty good, with long-term ROE and ROIC averages in the double digits.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|73,18
|-1,28
|-1,72
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|69,38
|-1,38
|-1,95
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.