|
25.03.2026 01:15:00
2 of the Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is making huge headlines, and so is the resulting rise in oil and natural gas prices. Investors looking at the energy sector today need to consider more than the current upswing in energy prices if they want to buy an energy stock and hold it for the long term. Which is why ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) should be top picks for those with a multi-decade investment time frame. The core business of Exxon and Chevron is producing oil and natural gas, which is known as the upstream. The upstream is almost entirely driven by energy prices, which means right now, upstream businesses are benefiting from the rise in oil and gas prices. However, that isn't where Exxon and Chevron stop. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|102,22
|2,31
|2,31
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,05
|0,73
|0,81
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX legt letztlich kräftig zu -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- Asiens Börsen schließlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit gut behaupteter Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zur Wochenmitte auf höherem Niveau.