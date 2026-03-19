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19.03.2026 15:15:00
2 Oil Stocks to Buy Now and Hold For Decades
Investors tend to get caught up in short-term market moves. Right now, the big headlines are all about the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. And, of course, the impact that it is having on energy markets. Before you jump into an oil stock, you'll want to think about what happens when the conflict cools and oil prices start declining. If you want to buy an oil stock right now and hold it for decades, you'll probably find midstream giants like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) more interesting than an oil producer. Here's why.The core of Enbridge's business is its oil and natural gas pipelines. The company collects fees for the use of these energy infrastructure assets, as it helps to move oil and gas around the world. It is a toll-taker business, so the volume of energy it moves is more important than the price of the products it is transporting. Given how vital oil and natural gas are to the modern economy, Enbridge tends to generate reliable cash flows through the energy cycle.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|108,65
|-1,00
|-0,91
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,14
|-0,18
|-0,19
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