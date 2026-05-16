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16.05.2026 17:30:00
2 Overlooked Oil Stocks to Buy Now Before They Soar
Among the companies in the energy patch that have surged this year are Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC). These two have seen their stock prices rise by more than 36% and 75%, respectively. However, considering their guidance this year, they appear to be bargains compared to other oil stocks.Occidental is a major upstream producer that has become a favorite among investors seeking exposure to the Permian Basin and high oil prices, while avoiding the current woes in the Strait of Hormuz. Ardmore Shipping has emerged as a standout in the midsize product and chemical tanker space.Both stocks contain risks. Occidental's volatility is tied to the price of global crude benchmarks, while Ardmore is susceptible to the whims of global shipping rates. However, each provides good shareholder returns and is paying down debt, making them good long-term purchases.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,30
|3,58
|3,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|105,42
|4,25
|4,20
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