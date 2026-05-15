|
15.05.2026 20:15:00
2 Predictions for Energy Markets in 2026 as the Global Oil Reserve Draws Down
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has limited the world's access to key oil and natural gas supplies. These fuels are commodities, so supply constraints have driven up energy prices. That's pretty normal, but there are still likely to be lingering impacts from this specific supply/demand shock. Here are two long-term impacts to consider as 2026 moves along, and ways to invest in them.The United States is one of the world's largest producers of oil and natural gas, so it has plenty of these vital fuels to go around. The real pain point for U.S. citizens is price, since oil and natural gas are commodities. Many countries aren't as lucky, as they rely on other countries to supply them with the energy they need. The fact that the Strait of Hormuz has been shut down is a wake-up call. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|109,30
|3,58
|3,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|105,42
|4,25
|4,20
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEnttäuschung nach Trump-Xi-Gipfel: ATX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit sehr negativer Tendenz. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag nach unten. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Freitag Verluste eingefahren.