Goldpreis
|
13.04.2022 15:09:00
2 Reasons Why a Gold ETF Is Great for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason to Avoid It
Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can either consist of gold mining companies or be backed by physical gold. ETFs backed by gold operate simply: When the price of gold goes up, investors make money. When the price goes down, investors lose money. Like any investment, there are pros and cons to investing in a gold ETF.Here are two reasons why a gold ETF may be good for your portfolio and one reason you may want to avoid it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 973,95
|-4,95
|-0,25