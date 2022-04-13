2 Reasons Why a Gold ETF Is Great for Your Portfolio, and 1 Reason to Avoid It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can either consist of gold mining companies or be backed by physical gold. ETFs backed by gold operate simply: When the price of gold goes up, investors make money. When the price goes down, investors lose money. Like any investment, there are pros and cons to investing in a gold ETF.Here are two reasons why a gold ETF may be good for your portfolio and one reason you may want to avoid it.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading