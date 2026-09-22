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22.09.2026 10:02:00
2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in September Even as Oil Surges Past $100 Per Barrel.
Oil prices have been climbing back toward $100 per barrel in September, adding pressure on packaging, shipping, and other transportation costs. Higher prices at the pump also squeeze household budgets, and that can weigh on demand even for consumer staples.
That's exactly why Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stand out right now. In a choppy consumer spending environment, they're among the most reliable dividend stocks you can own. Both companies have raised their dividends for more than half a century, backed by resilient brands that can drive steady sales and profits in almost any economy.
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|98,90
|-1,44
|-1,44
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,33
|-4,45
|-4,65