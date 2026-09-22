2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks to Buy in September Even as Oil Surges Past $100 Per Barrel.

Oil prices have been climbing back toward $100 per barrel in September, adding pressure on packaging, shipping, and other transportation costs. Higher prices at the pump also squeeze household budgets, and that can weigh on demand even for consumer staples.

That's exactly why Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stand out right now. In a choppy consumer spending environment, they're among the most reliable dividend stocks you can own. Both companies have raised their dividends for more than half a century, backed by resilient brands that can drive steady sales and profits in almost any economy.

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