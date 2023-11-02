WTI
2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November
Oil and natural gas are being displaced by cleaner alternatives, but the process is slow and likely to last decades. That's why ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are both sticking to their carbon fuel roots. If you are looking to buy an oil stock in November, this pair of industry giants should be on the shortlist. Here are a few reasons why.One of the distinguishing characteristics of both ExxonMobil and Chevron is their long history of annual dividend increases. With 41 and 36 years of annual increases, respectively, they have proven they can survive the inherent ups and downs of the highly volatile energy sector, while rewarding investors for sticking around with steadily growing dividends. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
