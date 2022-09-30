WTI
|
30.09.2022 13:16:00
2 Ultra High-Yield Oil Stocks to Earn Passive Income for Years
While investing in stocks is a proven way to build wealth in the long term, high-yield dividend stocks that provide you with passive income can make your money grow much faster. All you have to do is buy some top-notch high-yielding stocks with sustainable dividend payouts, and then sit back and collect those yields year after year.The stock market sell-off is one of the best times to hunt for such passive income streams. Right now, stocks from top-performing sectors like oil are offering compelling opportunities to earn passive income for years to come. Here are two such attractive oil stocks yielding between 6.7% and 8% you'll want to check out right away.A double-digit percentage drop in its stock price over the past month or so has pushed Enterprise Products Partners' (NYSE: EPD) yield up to 8%. Even with a yield so high, Enterprise Products is one of the most reliable oil dividend stocks out there -- the kind of stock you'll want to add to your portfolio on any dip.Continue reading
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,90
|-0,96
|-1,08
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|79,71
|-1,89
|-2,32
