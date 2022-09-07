07.09.2022 14:30:00

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Oil prices are highly volatile. That's certainly been the case this year. Crude prices started at around $75 a barrel before surging to $120 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. They've cooled off considerably in recent months, slumping below $90 a barrel on fears the global economy will slow down and crimp demand. While that volatility is an issue for companies that produce oil, it isn't a problem for pipeline companies. Many make consistent money no matter the market condition. That enables them to generate steady cash flow to pay big-time dividends. Two great pipeline stocks for those seeking to turn some idle cash into an income-producing investment are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).  Enbridge currently has a 6.5% dividend yield. That's several times above the roughly 1.5% dividend yield of an S&P 500 index fund. A $1,000 investment in Enbridge would generate $65 of annual dividend income, compared with $15 per year in the S&P 500.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 87,82 -5,03 -5,42
Ölpreis (WTI) 81,68 -5,25 -6,04

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen