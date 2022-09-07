2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices are highly volatile. That's certainly been the case this year. Crude prices started at around $75 a barrel before surging to $120 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. They've cooled off considerably in recent months, slumping below $90 a barrel on fears the global economy will slow down and crimp demand. While that volatility is an issue for companies that produce oil, it isn't a problem for pipeline companies. Many make consistent money no matter the market condition. That enables them to generate steady cash flow to pay big-time dividends. Two great pipeline stocks for those seeking to turn some idle cash into an income-producing investment are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge currently has a 6.5% dividend yield. That's several times above the roughly 1.5% dividend yield of an S&P 500 index fund. A $1,000 investment in Enbridge would generate $65 of annual dividend income, compared with $15 per year in the S&P 500.Continue reading