Brent
|
07.09.2022 14:30:00
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Oil prices are highly volatile. That's certainly been the case this year. Crude prices started at around $75 a barrel before surging to $120 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine. They've cooled off considerably in recent months, slumping below $90 a barrel on fears the global economy will slow down and crimp demand. While that volatility is an issue for companies that produce oil, it isn't a problem for pipeline companies. Many make consistent money no matter the market condition. That enables them to generate steady cash flow to pay big-time dividends. Two great pipeline stocks for those seeking to turn some idle cash into an income-producing investment are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge currently has a 6.5% dividend yield. That's several times above the roughly 1.5% dividend yield of an S&P 500 index fund. A $1,000 investment in Enbridge would generate $65 of annual dividend income, compared with $15 per year in the S&P 500.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,82
|-5,03
|-5,42
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|81,68
|-5,25
|-6,04
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street zum Handelsende im Plus -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt drehte am Mittwoch ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf ebenfalls wettmachen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte in Grün. In Fernost ging es für die meisten Märkte abwärts.