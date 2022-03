2 Under-the-Radar High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Should Thrive on $100 Oil

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil producers are an obvious beneficiary of high oil prices. As crude prices rise, they can capture those higher prices and sell their output for more money.However, many other energy companies also benefit from higher oil. Midstream companies often receive a dual benefit from rising crude prices. They can earn higher margins on some of the services they provide to the industry. In addition, they should see higher volumes flow through their systems. That should give them more fuel to grow their dividends in the coming years.Two under-the-radar energy stocks that should benefit from higher crude prices are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) and DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP). Here's a look at what's fueling their upside potential.Continue reading