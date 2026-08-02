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02.08.2026 17:15:00
3 Bold Oil Predictions for the Second Half of 2026
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has cycled through peace talks and renewed conflict. It appears there won't be an easy solution, which isn't exactly shocking. However, the conflict has material implications for the world, given the importance of energy to the global economy. Here are three oil predictions for the second half of 2026 that may help you weather the turmoil a bit more easily. Oil and natural gas prices are particularly volatile right now. Swinging higher and lower on news from the Middle East. But the news about the conflict is actually overpowering news about the fundamentals of the energy sector. In fact, companies like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Shell (NYSE: SHEL) have warned that oil prices are likely to remain high even after the conflict ends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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