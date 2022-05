3 Canadian Oil Leaders That Will Boost Your Dividend Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

So far, 2022 has been a great year to own stocks in the energy sector, and an even better year for shareholders of some of Canada's top oil companies. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE: CNQ), Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE), and Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are up 42%, 46%, and 40% year to date, respectively.But the best may be yet to come. There is still plenty of potential upside ahead for their shareholders as oil prices remain far above what it costs these companies to extract it. The stocks look cheap even after outstanding recent performances. They're also paying out solid dividends and increasing them. All three should be on the watch lists of dividend investors and investors in general. Image Source: Getty ImagesContinue reading