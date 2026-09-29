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29.09.2026 22:15:00

3 Dividend Stocks That Don't Care Whether Oil Is $70 or $100

The modern world isn't possible without energy, so every investor should probably have some exposure to the energy sector. The sector, however, is largely commodity-driven and highly volatile. But there is one niche of the broader energy sector that doesn't care if oil prices are $70 or $100: the Midstream. Here's why Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) can reliably support yields of up to 6.7% regardless of what oil prices are doing.

Oil prices are over $100 per barrel as of this writing. The cost of filling up your car with gas can be a bit of a shock, and is a very real example of the impact that high oil prices have on the economy. But if you look back at history, high oil prices aren't exactly unusual. The energy sector is known for its volatility, driven by factors such as geopolitical events, supply and-demand dynamics, industry disasters, natural disasters, and extreme weather.

Image source: Getty Images.

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Ölpreis (Brent) 102,61 0,02 0,02
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