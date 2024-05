3 Energy Dividend Stocks That Will Thrive at $100 per Barrel Crude Oil

The energy sector has been red-hot in 2024. However, oil prices have stalled, and earnings from major players have been OK, but not incredible.Investors looking for solid companies in the energy sector that will also benefit from a rise in oil prices could consider ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG). Here's why all three dividend stocks are worth buying now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel