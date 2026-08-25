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25.08.2026 12:00:04
3 Energy Stocks Positioned to Benefit From Iraq's Oil Ambitions
Iraq's oil business has always been in the shadow of fellow OPEC member Saudi Arabia, an organization it helped co-found at the Baghdad Conference in 1960. It now wants to come out of the shadows. Iraq recently sent a delegation to Saudi Arabia seeking a higher output quota from OPEC. It has previously warned that it could follow the UAE's lead and leave OPEC if it can't raise its output. Iraq doesn't just want a small production boost. It wants to grow its production to between 8 million and 10 million barrels per day (bpd) within six years. That's more than double the 4 million bpd it had been producing before the war with Iran slowed oil flows out of the Strait of Hormuz. It would rival Saudi Arabia, which can produce up to 12 million bpd. Here are three energy stocks positioned to benefit from Iraq's oil ambitions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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