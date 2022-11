3 Energy Stocks to Buy Amid Monster Oil Profits

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil profits are soaring this year. Energy companies are capitalizing on higher oil and gas prices to generate record earnings and gushing cash flows. That's giving them a lot of money to reward their shareholders. Three oil stocks that are producing monster profits these days are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). Here's why three Fool.com contributors believe they stand out as great buys amid the sector's profit boom. Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): High energy prices are benefiting oil companies in a big way right now, and France's TotalEnergies is going along for the very enjoyable ride. Net income for the third quarter was $6.6 billion, up 43% year over year. That brings net income for the first nine months of 2022 up to a total of $17.3 billion, 69% higher than the same period a year ago. This income surge is the first win.Continue reading