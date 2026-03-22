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22.03.2026 12:55:00
3 Energy Stocks You'll Want to Own if Oil Soars Above $100 per Barrel
With the price of oil approaching $100 per barrel and energy infrastructure in the Persian Gulf under attack from all sides, it's a good idea to buy a little protection for your portfolio from the risk of an extended period of relatively high energy prices. The risk isn't just a spike in oil prices; there's also a risk that infrastructure damage will be lasting, and that traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could be closed for an extended period. In this context, buying into energy companies Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR), PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) provides investors with a nice mix of investment themes to benefit from in the current environment.About 20% of the world's energy passes through the Strait of Hormuz, and its closure has severe consequences for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, and petrochemicals such as urea and fertilizer. The immediate impact will be felt in Asia. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that 80% of oil passing through the Strait is destined for Asia, and 90% of LNG, too. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|112,19
|4,60
|4,28
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|98,23
|2,09
|2,17
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