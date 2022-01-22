3 Favorite Gold Stocks for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors use gold as a hedge against inflation. Because of that, it has become a hot commodity in recent years as fears of inflation have increased due to all the economic stimulus pumped into the global economy to keep it running during the pandemic. With inflation running at its hottest level in nearly 40 years last year, we asked three Fool contributors for their favorite ways to invest in gold. Here's why they think Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM), and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) are the best gold stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading