Goldpreis
|
10.01.2024 14:45:00
3 Gold Stocks to Buy in 2024 After Gold Hit an All-Time High in 2023
Rising to an all-time high of $2,135 per ounce, gold had never seemed as lustrous as it did in 2023. The spot price of the metal soared 13% last year, and there's speculation that it will continue to remain in demand in 2024 -- perhaps even setting a new high.But what's the best route to add some glitter to your portfolio? Sure, visiting the local coin gallery and buying gold bullion is one option. However, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), and Newmont (NYSE: NEM) are three gold stocks that provide even better opportunities for gold bugs in the new year.Agnico Eagle is a gold-mining stock that outshines many of its peers with its mines in North America, Finland, and Australia. After its 2022 merger with Kirkland Lake Gold and its acquisition of Yamana's Canadian assets, Agnico has emerged as a leading producer of gold -- and profits. Compared to Barrick Gold and Gold Fields, two of its leading peers based on market cap, it distinguishes itself with strong free cash flow.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|2 030,80
|4,93
|0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schwächer -- DAX im Minus -- Wall Street leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Minus. Die Wall Street bewegt sich in der Verlustzone. Die asiatischen Börsen zogen derweil an.