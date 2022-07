3 High-Yield Energy Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the Oil Boom

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices are booming this year. While crude prices have cooled off recently by falling below $100 a barrel for the first time since early May, oil is still up more than 30% this year. All this means oil stocks are generating a gusher of cash.Many oil companies are choosing to return a large portion of that money to shareholders by paying massive dividends, making them great ways to play the oil boom. Three oil stocks currently offering big-time dividend yields are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG).Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework. The oil company pays a sustainable base dividend each quarter. In addition, it aims to pay out up to 50% of its free cash flow each quarter (after paying the base dividend) via a variable dividend. Continue reading