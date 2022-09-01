3 Hot Stocks for Coffee Lovers to Consider

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Coffee is an essential part of many Americans' morning routines. This bean-based beverage comes in many forms. Here's a closer look at three thriving coffee companies and how each has carved a unique niche in the java business.From a single specialty coffee shop in 1971 to a dynasty of more than 32,000 stores worldwide, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) has grown into the world's most dominant coffee purveyor. As of 2020, the company accounted for 40% of all coffee shops in the U.S. Why has Starbucks been so dominant?Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has, no doubt, been critical to the company's success. Inspired by espresso bars in Milan, where he traveled for a trade show in 1983, Schultz brought barista culture back to the states and reimagined how Americans drink coffee. This "coffeehouse" concept was integrated into the company's operations, and Starbucks locations became known for being welcoming hangouts and gathering places. Starbucks' success rests in good part on this familiar customer experience. And the brand's unmatched loyalty across the globe proves it.Continue reading