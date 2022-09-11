Brent
11.09.2022 15:05:00
3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September
Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Crude recently dipped below $90 a barrel, well off its high in the $120s. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. While a global recession could take it lower, supply constraints have some analysts foreseeing a return to the recent peak.Even if crude prices continue cooling off, most oil stocks are minting cash these days, making the sector look like an attractive investment, especially given its upside potential. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): TotalEnergies' generous 5.5% dividend yield will definitely interest dividend investors. It is the highest of the company's closest integrated energy peers. You'll also like that this European giant maintained its dividend throughout the oil downturn in 2020, unlike competitors BP and Shell.Continue reading
