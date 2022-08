3 Oil and Gas Stocks That Are Passive Income All-Stars

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a recession, investors tend to flock to dividend stocks as capital gains growth is difficult to achieve and the payout provides an offsetting income stream. Particularly in an inflationary environment, dividends can help mitigate the pressure stocks come under.We're in such a situation right now with the consumer price index at 9.1% and the Federal Reserve's own preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures index, jumping to a 40-year high of 6.8% in June. It marks an acceleration in inflation and means dividend stocks will become even more important to investors. It also suggests betting on the energy sector could be your smartest play because the industry's era of high prices and extraordinary profits are far from over. You can count on the following three all-star energy stocks for a lifetime of passive income.Continue reading