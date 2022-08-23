23.08.2022 15:05:00

3 Oil Stocks Still Minting Cash at $90 Oil

After a red-hot run to begin the year, oil prices have cooled off considerably over the past couple of months. Oil was recently down to around $90 a barrel, well off its highs in the $120s from earlier in the year. However, while oil prices are down, oil pumps are still money-printing machines for most oil companies. Three oil stocks minting a boatload of cash at $90 oil are Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG).  Devon Energy initially estimated that it would produce $5 billion in free cash flow this year, assuming oil prices averaged $85 a barrel. Thanks to higher-than-expected oil prices during the first half of the year, the company now expects to produce $6.5 billion of free cash (assuming oil averages $95 a barrel during the second half). That's a more-than-25% increase despite service cost inflation and higher capital costs due to a recent acquisition. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 100,19 3,50 3,62
Ölpreis (WTI) 93,64 3,07 3,39

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorsichtige Erholungsbewegung nach Abverkauf zum Wochenstart: Wall Street gespalten -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schloss den Dienstagshandel auf grünem Terrain ab. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer beendete das Tagesgeschäft knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen tendieren uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen