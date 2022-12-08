WTI
|
08.12.2022 13:35:00
3 Oil Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond
Oil stocks have had a great run in 2022. Crude prices surged following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, enabling oil companies to feast on higher prices. While oil has cooled off considerably from its peak on concerns that demand could decline in 2023 if the global economy slows, most economists expect crude prices to remain elevated. Meanwhile, demand should stay healthy for years, even as the global economy switches fuel sources.That all bodes well for oil stocks in the coming years. Three great ones to buy for this year and beyond are Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). Here's why they stand out as some of the top options in the oil patch.Chevron is having a record year. The oil giant set all-time quarterly highs for profit and operating cash flow this year. That gave the company the funds to deliver on its four financial priorities. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|76,27
|-1,12
|-1,45
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|71,69
|-0,71
|-0,98
Börse aktuell - Live TickerChinas Corona-Politik im Fokus: Wall Street in Grün -- ATX schließt in Rot -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsende uneinheitlich
Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage ist am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit wechselnden Vorzeichen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Nachmittag ins Plus drehen konnte. An den Börsen in Fernost waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu sehen.