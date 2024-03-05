Brent
|
05.03.2024 12:25:00
3 Oil Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March
Crude oil prices have quietly had a strong start to the year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, is up more than 10% to around $80 a barrel. That's oil's best level since November and well above its recent bottom of around $68 a barrel in December. Crude oil has gotten a boost from OPEC, which once again agreed to extend its production cuts, this time through the middle of the year. The group of oil-producing nations will likely continue supporting oil prices by curbing its production. That's great news for oil stocks, which should generate gushing cash flows this year. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) stand out as some of the best ways to cash in on the currently strong oil market. Their low valuations and shareholder-friendly capital return strategies make them great oil stocks to buy this month. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|82,01
|-0,83
|-1,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|78,12
|-0,65
|-0,83
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker"Super Tuesday" in den USA: Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- ATX schlussendlich stabil -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Dienstag nur wenig. Die Wall Street zeiget sich am Dienstag mit Abgaben. Derweil tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in verschiedene Richtungen.