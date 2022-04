3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. That has certainly been the case in recent years. Crude went from crashing into negative territory during the early days of the pandemic to skyrocketing into the triple digits following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. However, some oil stocks can thrive amid all the volatility. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading