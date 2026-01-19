Ölpreis (WTI)

59,44
USD
0,25
0,42 %
19.01.2026 02:00:00

3 Questions to Ask Before Buying Any Oil Stock Tied to Trump's Venezuela Strategy​

It's been almost two weeks since the U.S. captured former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which understandably prompted investors to closely examine the energy sector and oil markets, as the South American nation is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).Venezuela has 303 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, making it one of the world's most coveted oil producers. One of the interesting factoids thrown around in the wake of Maduro's capture is that Venezuela's oil is worth more than the combined value of all the world's economies except the U.S. and China. That's a lot of oil and a lot of dollars.Investors need to be selective with oil stocks when it comes to playing Venezuela.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wenig Bewegung zum Wochenausklang: US-Börsen schließen knapp unter Nulllinie -- ATX letztlich stabil -- DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam nicht recht vom Fleck, während der Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. Die Wall Street tendierte vor dem Wochenende minimal nach unten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.
