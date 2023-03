3 Silver Linings in Celsius Holdings' Rough Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Celsius Holdings' (NASDAQ: CELH) financial update this week was a bit more flat than fizzy. The marketer of a popular line of "functional energy" beverages saw its fourth-quarter revenue climb by 71% to $178 million. True, most consumer-facing companies would love to post that kind of growth, but analysts had been targeting a 72% increase heading into Wednesday afternoon's report.The bottom line was also a letdown at first glance. A reported loss of $28.2 million -- or $0.37 a share -- reversed a year-ago profit. Wall Street's consensus expectation had been for a net loss of just $0.10 a share.Celsius shares rose 40% in 2022, a year during which many growth stocks got knocked down. The stock is trading lower in 2023, just as many out-of-favor growth stocks are bouncing back. This week's uninspiring report may not make Celsius look as sparkling as its line of calorie-burning canned drinks, but there were some bright spots in it that are worth shining a light on.Continue reading