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06.04.2026 23:15:00
3 Things Energy Investors Need to Know About the Oil Sector After President Trump's April 1 Address
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global energy markets. As a result, oil prices have moved sharply higher. Some may have been hoping for information that would calm tensions when President Trump addressed the people of the United States at the start of April. However, little new information was provided, and oil prices rose the next day. Before you buy an energy stock today, or any day, you need to understand three basic facts about the sector.When you step back and look at the long-term picture, the current volatility in the energy sector isn't unusual. Oil and natural gas are commodities sensitive to supply and-demand dynamics. The balance is easily disrupted by factors such as geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, and economic swings. Dramatic, often swift, price moves higher and lower are fairly common and should be seen as a normal aspect of the industry. Right now, news flow and emotions are the two key forces moving the energy sector.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,41
|1,71
|1,56
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|114,08
|1,67
|1,49