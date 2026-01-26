|
26.01.2026 09:05:00
3 Things Investors Need to Know About TRX Gold Corporation in 2026
Gold prices have surged 87% since the start of 2025. TRX Gold Corporation (NYSEMKT: TRX) is a junior gold miner that is benefiting from these soaring prices, and its own stock has increased 178% since the start of September. If you're looking for a leveraged play on gold, TRX Gold is one stock to watch. Here are three things to know first.TRX Gold is a junior gold miner, meaning the company has a market capitalization of under $500 million. What makes junior miner stocks intriguing is that they can act as a levered play on gold.For example, a 1% rise in gold could help the stock rise by two or three times that amount. That's because higher gold prices help it realize higher revenue while expenses remain relatively the same, boosting its margins in the process.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 082,46
|99,57
|2,00