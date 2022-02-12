WTI
|
12.02.2022 16:03:00
3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in February
Energy, or more specifically oil and gas, has had a nice run over the past year. It was the best performing market sector in 2021 and has held onto that crown so far in 2022. Oil and gas is notoriously cyclical, though, so there is always that lingering feeling that the bottom could drop out at any moment. Fortunately, we invest in companies, not commodities, and the individual situation at any company can sometimes be more important than what's driving the broader sector. So while shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC), TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), and Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL) are likely to benefit from rising commodity prices, there are reasons to think they are poised to do well even if commodity prices don't cooperate. Here's why investors should consider these three oil stocks this month. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,18
|3,73
|4,08
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|93,96
|3,93
|4,37
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.