3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Oil prices have been on the upswing in recent weeks. West Texas Intermediate, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, is up more than 20% in the past month to over $80 a barrel. That's after Saudi Arabia recently led a 1-million-barrel-per-day production cut. Crude oil prices could continue rallying as demand picks up later this summer. Because of that, now could be a great time to buy oil stocks. TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) are three top ones to buy, according to a few Fool.com contributors. Here's why they think this trio of oil stocks stands out right now. Reuben Gregg Brewer (TotalEnergies): It's not easy being an integrated oil giant these days, as the clean energy shift has put material social pressure on this group of high-profile energy producers. ExxonMobil and Chevron have largely opted to stick to their carbon fuel focus. BP and Shell both loudly proclaimed that they would shift aggressively toward clean energy, with each cutting its dividend to help fund the transition. TotalEnergies said it would navigate a middle path, increasing clean energy, increasing carbon fuels (largely natural gas), and supporting its dividend.Continue reading