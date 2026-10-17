Kupferpreis

14 595,00
USD
56,00
0,39 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
17.10.2026 22:05:00

4 Charts That Explain the Copper Supply Crunch Investors Should Watch

The case for copper and copper stocks like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) or a copper ETF like the Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEMKT: COPX) rests on the idea that demand will outstrip supply, putting upward pressure on the copper price. It's a strong argument for long-term investment in an industrial metal that's critical to the economy of the future. Here's why.

According to an S&P Global report, "Copper in the Age of AI," copper demand will exceed the baseline supply, with a widening gap appearing after 2030. I've re-created a chart using the data. As you can see, copper supply is projected to start declining from about 2035, driven by pressures including:

While it's not impossible that some of these pressures can be relieved or even removed, it makes sense not to bake in any assumptions that they will be until there's hard evidence they're happening.

Continue reading

Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
81% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Kupferpreis 14 595,00 56,00 0,39

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12:45 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11:11 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen