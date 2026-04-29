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29.04.2026 17:08:00
A Major Oil Executive Warns That the Global Oil Supply Disruption Could Last Into 2027. Here's What That Means for Oil Stocks.
The war with Iran has caused a massive upheaval in the global oil market. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the U.S. Navy's blockade in the Gulf of Oman have led to a 57% drop in Persian Gulf oil production due to disruptions to oil exports. The production curtailment will have a lasting impact. The CEO of oil major Shell (NYSE: SHEL) recently warned that oil and LNG shortages stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz could last months and possibly drag into next year. Here's a look at how this could impact oil stocks. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|110,77
|-3,32
|-2,91
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|105,06
|-0,01
|-0,01