A Massive Red Flag for Robinhood's Gold Subscriptions

Robinhood's (NASDAQ: HOOD) Gold subscription is a great way for the company to change its incentive structure from traditional brokers. It allows Robinhood to offer incentives competitors can't match and have a revenue source to fall back on.What's not clear is the price for different customers. $5 per month is advertised, but as Travis Hoium details, this isn't the price everyone gets for Robinhood Gold.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 30, 2024. The video was published on July 1, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

