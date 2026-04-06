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07.04.2026 00:15:28
A Strong Jobs Report Usually Moves Markets. Here Is Why Oil at $110 and a Closed Strait of Hormuz Are Drowning Out the Good News
Does the jobs report make a sound if it falls when the stock market is closed?Investors got an answer to that question on Monday, and it seemed to be "no."The March employment report came out on Good Friday, when the stock market was closed, and the results were surprisingly strong. The U.S. economy added 178,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell from 4.4% to 4.3%, coming at a time when markets have been panicked over the Iran war and surging oil prices. That was the biggest monthly job gain since December 2024, and easily beat estimates at 60,000 jobs added. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|111,73
|2,03
|1,85
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|113,40
|0,99
|0,88