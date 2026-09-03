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03.09.2026 21:00:01
Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF vs iShares Silver Trust: Which Fund Helps Investors Ride the Commodity Boom?
The Abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEMKT:SIVR) and iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) both offer direct exposure to physical silver, but they differ primarily in their cost structures and total assets under management.Investors seeking to hedge against inflation or diversify their portfolios often turn to precious metals. These funds serve as liquid proxies for physical bullion, allowing investors to bet on silver prices without the logistical challenges of holding the metal itself. While they share the same objective, the iShares trust offers significantly higher liquidity for active traders, whereas the abrdn fund provides a more cost-efficient entry point.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months as of Aug. 27, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|66,98
|1,65
|2,53
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